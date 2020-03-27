Sports are getting canceled, movies are getting pushed back, musicians are canceling tours. It’s a sad state for entertainment right now, and if you’re looking for something different, YouTube is a great place to turn. There are plenty of interesting channels to check out, each with lofty production value and thoughtfulness. YouTube has come a long way. It’s no longer just a silly site with cat videos, it’s a place to explore, and creative producers are making all kinds of outside-the-box shows. Here are a few of my favorites.
n “Hot Ones” on the channel First We Feast. An incredibly talented interviewer, Sean Evans, interviews celebrities as they eat progressively hotter and hotter chicken wings. There’s something about watching a celebrity you love absolutely melt down before your eyes. You get to see a brand new side of them.
Tons of A-list celebrities have appeared on the show, from athletes to actors to musicians and internet celebrities, including Gordon Ramsey, Steve-O, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and many, many more. First We Feast also has some other interesting shows worth checking out.
n Mind Field, and Vsauce. Vsauce is a science-based channel. The host, Michael Stevens, asks a deep question and answers it in a round-about way that will both teach you things and blow your mind. His YouTube original series, Mind Field, is kind of like the Vsauce channel but taken to a whole new level. I recommend getting the YouTube Red (YouTube’s premium subscription service) free trial and binging all the episodes you can while it lasts.
One of my favorite episodes is the very first one, “Isolation,” Michael is isolated in a 10’ by 10’ room with absolutely nothing to do for 3 days. In “Interrogation,” Michael is injected with a real truth serum used by US intelligence agencies and questioned, all while trying to keep a secret. In “The Psychadelic Experience,” Michael travels to Peru and takes the strong hallucinogenic drug, Ayahuasca. It seems there’s nothing Michael wouldn’t do in order to explore the limits of human nature.
n Cut. A super interesting channel with lots of different shows to enjoy. It tends to be more adult, no kids allowed. My favorites are “Truth or Drink,” “The Button,” and “Lineup.”
In “Truth or Drink,” two contestants must answer prying questions or take a shot. They have interesting match-ups, like “My girlfriend and my ex play truth or drink,” “kids and parents play truth or drink,” even “me and my dying parent play truth or drink.” It gets surprisingly deep.
In “Lineup” a contestant must guess things about a lineup of people, right to their faces. For example, they have to guess the professions, the income or the political affiliation. It’s funny and thought-provoking.
In “The Button,” it’s speed dating, but either date can press the button at any time to switch out their date for someone new.
n Mark Rober. Rober is a bonafide scientist, and his videos often get viral attention. You may know him for his video “Glitter bomb vs. package thief” in which he engineered a contraption that looks like a regular package. It gets placed on a doorstep known to be a hotspot for porch piracy, and when stolen, releases an explosion of fine glitter and records the whole thing. Ah, sweet justice. It is seriously cathartic to watch if you’ve ever had a package stolen.
Rober also has other interesting videos, like “Feeding Bill Gates a fake burger (to save the world)” and many more.
n Simone Giertz. If you haven’t already, you must watch Giertz’s video “I TURNED MY TESLA INTO A PICKUP TRUCK.” This video came out before the Cybertruck was announced, and Giertz bought a brand new Tesla and transformed it into a fully-functional Tesla truck. Giertz is the queen of silly robots on YouTube. Her channel will delight and fascinate you.
n Bon Appetit. If you love food, this is an essential channel. They have several shows of note, including “Gourmet makes” in which lovable chef Claire attempts to recreate popular snacks and treats, “It’s Alive” in which the zany chef Brad makes interesting fermented dishes, and “Reverse Engineering,” in which perfectionist chef Chris attempts to recreate a dish having never seen the original, using only taste, smell and touch.