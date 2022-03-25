Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, left and his wife Virginia Thomas, right, leave the the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.
after attending funeral services of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, on Feb. 20, 2016. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, left and his wife Virginia Thomas, right, leave the the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.
after attending funeral services of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia, on Feb. 20, 2016. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, wants U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from all future cases related to former President Donald Trump and the events of Jan. 6.
That comes after reports that conservative justice’s wife, Virginia Thomas, had sent text messages and was in communication with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows pressing strategies to reverse the 2020 election results. Virginia Thomas is a conservative attorney.
Wyden, a leading Senate Democrat, wants Thomas recused from any Trump cases — including those related to the U.S. House’s Jan. 6 investigation and for a potential third Trump run for president.
“In light of new reporting from numerous outlets, Justice Thomas’ conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt,” Wyden said in a statement Friday. “Judges are obligated to recuse themselves when their participation in a case would create even the appearance of a conflict of interest. A person with an ounce of commonsense could see that bar is met here.”
Wyden sits on the other side of many issues from Thomas, one of the court’s most conservative justices. Wyden was direct in criticism of Thomas over his pro-Trump leanings in 2020 election rulings.
“Justice Thomas participated in cases related to Donald Trump’s efforts to rig and then overturn the 2020 election, while his wife was pushing to do the same. He was the lone dissent in a case that could have denied the January 6th Committee records pertaining to the same plot his wife supported,” Wyden said. “At the bare minimum, Justice Thomas needs to recuse himself from any case related to the January 6th investigation, and should Donald Trump run again, any case related to the 2024 election.”
Other Democrats also faulted Thomas and joined Wyden’s call for recusals.
Clarence Thomas, 73, was also recently released from a hospitalization related to influenza.