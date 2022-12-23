A woman holds a sign as she joins the East Turkistan Awakening Movement during a rally outside the White House against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to coincide with the 73rd National Day of the People's Republic of China in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. They protest against alleged oppression by the Chinese government against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in far-western Xinjiang province. China's government has been accused of human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in the region. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has written major U.S. and foreign automakers — including General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen — to see if their global supply chains reach into a Chinese region known for forced labor camps.
Wyden’s requests for information comes after a report from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom that outlines global automotive supply chains links to the Uyghur region of China where there are forced labor camps and mistreatment of ethnic Muslims.
Wyden has asked automotive CEOS — including Tesla’s Elon Musk and General Motors’ Mary Barra — about potential links to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.
“Unless due diligence confirms that components are not linked to forced labor, automakers cannot and should not sell cars in the United States that include components mined or produced in Xinjiang,” Wyden wrote in the letters to the CEO.. “The United States considers the Chinese government’s brutal oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang an ‘ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity.’”
The Oregon Democrat has also launched a committee investigation into forced labor and human rights violations in the Xinijang region and the automotive industry’s footprints there.
“I recognize automobiles contain numerous parts sourced across the world and are subject to complex supply chains. However, this recognition cannot cause the United States to compromise its fundamental commitment to upholding human rights and U.S. law,” Wyden continued.
The senator also requested information from Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis, the Dutch-based parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Maserati.
Wyden wants to detailed information from the industry and their suppliers and other links to the Chinese region.
Draconian government COVID shutdowns of ports and manufacturing hubs in China have also created some delays and shortages with key parts in global and U.S. supply chains.
Wyden also references the. report by researchers at the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice at Sheffield Hallam University in his letters to carmakers.