Farm worker

Agricultural workers face a host of challenges related to climate change, inflation and more.

 Yadira Lopez/Malheur Enterprise

Surviving as a farmer takes grit. Profits are vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, and a drought has persisted for years. Commodity prices fluctuate, while the costs of fertilizer and other supplies keep going up.

And when those difficulties become overwhelming, agriculture workers don’t run to a therapist, experts say. They bear it alone.

Tags