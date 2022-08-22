The 30th anniversary of the Klamath Wingwatchers Trail will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 26, with live music, free food and a walk along the trail.
Located near downtown Klamath Falls near Riverside Drive, the trail includes a section along Lake Ewauna and connects with two other trails, the recently upgraded Ken Hay Trail and the Link River Trail.
The celebration will be hosted by the Klamath Wingwatchers, the group that helped create the trail and does periodic maintenance. The event will include a 30-year celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. followed by food, conversation and exhibits from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. A walk along the wetland interpretive trail will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Wingwatchers board members note the group moved the Ken Hay Trailhead closer to Riverside Drive earlier this year to provide easier access and visibility from the road. In addition, wayfinding signage is planned along the trail, a project by Healthy Klamath. The group also previously installed wayfinding signs along the Link River Trail, which is only a tenth-of-a-mile from the north end of the Wingwatchers Trail.
“The wayfinding signs that we are installing will provide a sense of connectivity and consistence within our trail system,” according to Wingwatchers board members. “These signs show how much we value our trails and demonstrate pride in our community.”
Although primarily used by walkers and bird watchers — and sightings of ducks, pelicans, grebes and other waterfowl along with bald eagles perched on the Eagle Tree — the Wingwatchers and Link River trails are also used by mountain bikers and, during the winter, cross-country skiers.