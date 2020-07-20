Wildfires are burning in Northern California, leading to evacuation notices and traffic closures in Shasta, Siskiyou and Lassen Counties.
The Badger fire is actively burning north of Yreka. As of Monday night, the fire had burned about 450 acres and was 15 percent contained.
There is an evacuation order in place for the community of Hawkinsville. A Red Cross Evacuation Shelter has been set up at the Jackson Street Elementary School in Yreka.
In Shasta County, the Gibson fire forced the temporary closure of Interstate 5 north of the Pollard Flat area Sunday evening. The latest estimates are that the fire has burned 20 acres and is 50 percent contained. I-5 remains reduced to one lane in that area.
The Platina fire southwest of Redding in the area of Platina Road and Big Foot Road was at 150 acres Monday night and was 10 percent contained.
The Hog fire is burning near the Hog Flat Reservoir west of Susanville in Lassen County. As of Monday night it had burned more than 5,200 acres and was at 0 percent containment.