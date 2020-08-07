With an official depth of 1,943 feet, Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States and the seventh deepest in the world.
According to the Crater Lake Institute, about 78 percent of the lake’s water comes from snow and rain precipitation from above and 22 percent comes from glacial springs below. There are an estimated 4.6-5 trillion gallons of water in the lake, which is nearly pure of sediments, algae, pesticides or pollution. The lake’s surface area is 13,140 acres.
The Institute attributes the lake's purity to is relative youth and the absence of inflowing streams that introduce debris and other minerals. That purity restricts the growth of aquatic life because there is not enough calcium for large shelled animals to develop. Non-native rainbow trout and kokanee salmon live in the lake while moss is found growing at depths of 60 to 425 feet.
The lack of pollutants, according to the Institute, contributes to the lake's extremely clear water. Light can penetrate 131 feet down into the water.