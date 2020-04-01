The following is an effort to keep the Klamath community up to date on the status the local business community during the current coronavirus pandemic. These are rapidly changing times, so please keep in mind that the information below was accurate as of when it was gathered, but it can change at a moment’s notice. Please check individual business websites or call local businesses for the most up-to-date schedules. If you want to be included on this page, please reach out to one of our ad representatives today: Heather Boozer, hboozer@heraldandnews.com.
Newspapers
- Herald and News: Open 24/7 at www.heraldnandnews.com
Restaurants
- Burger King: 5441 S 6th St Open ⋅ Closes 11PM · (541) 850-2820
- McDonald's: 1874 Avalon St Open ⋅ Closes 12AM · (541) 884-6654