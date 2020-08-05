Isherwood Lake commemorates Felix B. Isherwood of Portland, one of Judge John B. Waldo’s companions during the 1888 horseback trip along the Cascade crest.
According to “From Abbott Butte to Zimmerman Burn: A Place Name History and Gazetteer of the Rogue River National Forest,” Isherwood was a young Portland merchant who was invited to join the expedition between the Three Sisters and Mount Shasta as a junior member of the expedition.
His duties included carving the group’s name on a tree at each camp, including what is known as the Waldo Tree by Island Lake in what is now the Sky Lakes Wilderness.