Ellis, 67, grew up on an Illinois farm. He earned a bachelor's degree in forestry at Southern Illinois University, where he worked on summer fire crews, and earned a master's degree in geography from Northern Illinois University. He served as a legislative fellow for then-Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, R-Colorado, from 1994 to 1995, where he prepared statements and questions for the Senate Agriculture Committee, Subcommittee on Public Lands, and Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
He started working for the BLM as forester in Burley, Idaho, in 1979 and moved up the career ladder while holding top-level positions in Washington, D.C., Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, Alaska and Idaho. Ellis also was deputy forest supervisor for the Fremont-Winema National Forest and forest supervisor for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. He returned to the BLM in 2010 as director of the BLM Idaho state office in 2010 before serving as the BLM’s deputy director in Washington, D.C. from July 2013 to December 2016.
“Every job I’ve had I’ve enjoyed. They were all different jobs with different challenges.”
Ellis and his wife, Linda, met as youths, were high school sweethearts and married while both were in college at Northern Illinois University.
“She’s known me since I was going through puberty,” he laughed.
The couple has three children, Jessica, who died in 2008 while serving in the Army in Iraq; Amanda “Mandi” Oberst; and Cameron. All three graduated from Lakeview High and were active in sports, 4-H and other school activities. Cameron and Mandi and their combined five children live in the Oregon City area, which led to the Steve and Linda moving to Beavercreek, an unincorporated community four miles southeast of Oregon City.
Linda worked 43 years in nursing, including the Lake District Hospital and the Christmas Valley Clinic. She was a family nurse practitioner, was the rape and child abuse examiner for Lake and Baker counties, and until retiring in June worked at a family practice clinic in Molalla.
Steve is the current president of the OldSmokeys, a 900-member organization of retired and nearly retired Forest Service employees. He has also given guest lectures on public lands policy at various universities, including Willamette University and the University of Utah, and helped teach a public policy and land use planning class at Boise State University and did a Zoom lecture for the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Law.
Steve and Linda, who own two horses and returned to Lakeview in 2019 for the 100th annual Lake County Fair and Round-Up.
“We stay in touch with our Lake County friends,” Ellis explained. “We really enjoyed our time in Lakeview.”