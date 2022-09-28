WEEK 5 SCHEDULE
(7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Class 4A
Klamath Union at North Bend
Henley at Hidden Valley
Ashland at Mazama, forfeit
Class 3A
Lakeview at Douglas,. 6 p.m.
Class 1A (8-man)
Lost River at Bonanza
Camas Valley at Chiloquin
Prospect Charter/Butte Falls at Crosspoint Christian, 7 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A (6-man)
North Lake at Gilchrist, 2 p.m.
California
Butte Valley at Hayfork, 6 p.m.
Chester at Tulelake, 6 p.m.
Modoc at Maxwell, 7:30 p.m.
