WEEK 2 scores
CLASS 4A
Klamath Union 46, Burns 30
Mazama 48, Eagle Point 27
Henley 35, Crater 0
CLASS 3A
Lakeview 21, Brookings-Harbor 0
CLASS 1A (8-man)
Bonanza 38, Alsea 6
Lost River 46, Myrtle Point 20
Perrydale 62, Crosspoint Christian 30
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Chiloquin, 5 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 1A (6-man)
North Lake at Siletz Valley, 7 p.m. Saturday
Jewell at Gilchrist, canceled
CALIFORNIA
Tulelake 46, Butte Valley 14
Modoc 27, Quincy 13
