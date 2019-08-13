(WPB) — What if, wherever you’re living, working or traveling, you could receive an alert before it’s about to rain or snow and when the precipitation is about to end? And it’s pretty accurate, too?
ClimaCell, a fledgling weather technology company based in Boston, released a mobile app Monday that provides notifications for exact locations in more than 50 countries. It promises “street-by-street, minute-by-minute short-term forecasts.”
ClimaCell, founded in 2015, has developed a global network of weather data that marries traditional observations of pressure, temperature, precipitation and wind with information drawn from wireless signals, satellites, connected cars, airplanes, street cameras, drones and other electronic sources. Millions of pieces of weather data can be derived from these technologies. It’s what the company describes as the “weather of things.”
This mix of data is fed into ClimaCell’s forecast models, operated in Boulder, Colorado.
The forecasts are updated or “refreshed” constantly, which is the “best way” to increase their accuracy, according to Daniel Rothenberg, ClimaCell’s chief scientist. “In our U.S. precipitation NowCast, we refresh [the forecast] end to end in under five minutes,” he said.
By comparison, the U.S. government model used for short-range precipitation prediction, known as the HRRR (high-resolution rapid refresh model) updates hourly.
Shawn Milrad, a professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, reviewed information provided by ClimaCell about its models and their performance. He found the computing approach “cutting-edge” and the techniques for bringing data into the model “promising” but said he was skeptical about how much the “weather of things” data would improve model performance. “They probably can’t hurta model, but how much they help I think is still up for debate,” he wrote in an email.
The app is available on the AppStore for iOS devices, and an Android version is to be launched in September. The app is free and does not contain advertisements, but ClimaCell does plan to charge for certain features, such as notifications for precipitation beyond a certain time.