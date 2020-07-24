Paddlers of non-motorized boats will need to carry a Waterway Access Permit beginning August 1. The permit is required for all non-motorized boats 10 feet and longer and replaces the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Permit. Failure to show the permit is a Class D violation with a $115 fine.
The permit funds two programs: One is the AIS Prevention Program which is co-managed by the Marine Board and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The rest of the revenue is directed to a dedicated account for the development and improvement of non-motorized access and other services for non-motorized boaters.
These programs will develop new boating access and improve facilities by adding vehicle parking spaces, non-motorized boat launches, restrooms, low-freeboard docks, etc. and will continue to fund ODFW-managed boat inspection stations for aquatic invasive species.
Permits are not required on federally designated wild and scenic rivers where other permits are already required (boater pass or lottery permits) or for youth 13 and younger. Permits are transferrable to other paddlecraft. For example, if a family has two or more paddlecraft, but only one is on the water at one time, then only one permit would be required.
Three purchasing options are available: one week (valid for 7 days from the date of purchase from ODFW) for $7, one calendar year for $17, and two calendar years for $30.
Permits can be purchased through the ODFW electronic licensing system or the Boat Oregon store.