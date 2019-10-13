ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Scherzer followed Aníbal Sánchez’s near no-hitter with a try of his own and the stingy Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-1, Saturday for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.
Scherzer didn’t allow a hit until Paul Goldschmidt led off the seventh inning with a single that left fielder Juan Soto played conservatively with a one-run lead. A day earlier, Sánchez held the Cardinals hitless until José Martínez had a pinch-single with two down in the eighth.
Sánchez and Scherzer also began the 2013 ALCS with consecutive no-hit bids of at least five innings for Detroit against Boston.
Scherzer, a St. Louis native who played college ball for the University of Missouri, struck out 11 and walked two in seven innings.
It doesn’t get any easier for St. Louis, either. Ace Stephen Strasburg gets the ball for the wild-card Nationals when the best-of-seven series moves to Washington for Game 3 Monday night. Jack Flaherty pitches for the Cards.
St. Louis received another solid performance from Adam Wainwright, who struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings.
After getting only one hit in the opener, the Cardinals inconsistent lineup managed just three hits against Scherzer and the Washington bullpen.
The NL Central champions got their first run of the series when center fielder Michael A. Taylor misplayed Martínez’s pinch-hit liner into an RBI double with two out in the eighth, but Dexter Fowler flied out on Sean Doolittle’s next pitch.
Scherzer, who has pitched two no-hitters in the regular season, has a record five career postseason no-hit bids of at least five innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner came closest to finishing in Game 3 of the 2017 NL Division Series, getting one out in the seventh inning before allowing a hit.
There have only been two postseason no-hitters.
Don Larsen threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees against Brooklyn in the 1956 World Series, and Roy Halladay pitched a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2010 NL Division Series.
National 2, Cardinals 0
It turns out Washington’s Big Three is a Big Four.
Don’t forget about Aníbal Sánchez.
The right-hander carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Howie Kendrick had two more big swings and the Nationals beat St. Louis Friday night in the series opener.
Sánchez had allowed just three runners when he took the mound for the eighth.
First baseman Ryan Zimmerman robbed Tommy Edman with an outstanding diving grab at full stretch for the first out, but pinch-hitter José Martínez cleanly singled to center with two down for the Cardinals first hit.
Sean Doolittle relieved and got four straight outs to finish the one-hitter for his first postseason save in two years.
St. Louis wasted a solid performance by Miles Mikolas, who pitched six innings of one-run ball in his second career playoff start.
Washington scored each of its runs with two outs.
Sánchez became the first pitcher to start two postseason games with six hitless innings. Sánchez struck out five in ninth career postseason start. He threw 67 of his 103 pitches for strikes.