HOUSTON (AP) — After No. 20 Washington State struggled to get going early Friday night against Houston before pulling away in the second half for a win, coach Mike Leach lamented that his team didn’t have more time to play.
“I almost wish we had a fifth quarter because I thought we had more work to do and we could have grown a little bit more,” he said. “I thought we were playing our best football at the end.”
Anthony Gordon threw for 440 yards and three touchdowns for his third straight 400-yard game as Washington State got the 31-24 victory.
Gordon threw a severn-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and had two 39-yard scoring throws, including one in the third quarter that gave Washington State (3-0) the lead for good.
“I thought we were frantic the first half, both offensively and defensively,” Leach said. “Then, when we settled in, I thought we played well the second half.”
It was the first meeting as head coaches for Leach and Houston’s Dana Holgorsen, who first met almost 30 years ago when Holgorsen played at Iowa Wesleyan, where Leach was an assistant.
The two coached together at both Valdosta State and Texas Tech and have remained close since that time, adding some familiarity to this game between teams meeting for just the fourth time.
“Me and him go way back ... it’s fun to compete with him,” Holgorsen said. “I thought our kids played hard and gave ourselves a chance, just came up a little short.”
D’Eriq King had 128 yards passing and a score and added 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns on a night Houston (1-2) led 14-7 at halftime.
Houston struggled to move the ball in the second half, lost two fumbles and didn’t get in the end zone after halftime until King’s 12-yard run with 2:21 left cut the lead to 31-24.
Brandon Arconado had nine receptions for 115 yards and Max Borghi added 61 yards receiving and ran for a touchdown in the third quarter to help Washington State to the victory.
The two teams combined for 209 yards of penalties Friday night.
Washington State opens Pac-12 Conference play against UCLA next Saturday.