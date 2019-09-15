SEATTLE (AP)— Jacob Eason threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bryant on the third play of the game and added two more and No. 23 Washington rebounded from a loss with a 52-20 romp over Hawaii Saturday night.
Eason and the Huskies (2-1) overwhelmed the Rainbow Warriors, taking a 21-0 lead in less than nine minutes.
Eason was 18-of-25 for 262 yards, Richard Newton had three short TD runs, and Washington quickly bounced back from last week’s 20-19 home loss to California in its Pac-12 opener.
“It always feels good to be in the end zone quick,” Eason said. “Last week we struggled with some things and this week we got to jump on it early. That just shows how well we can bounce back and respond to adversity.”
While the final numbers look impressive, Washington did what was expected. Other than showing it could respond to last week’s setback, answers about how good the Huskies are will come the next three weeks with games at Brigham Young, against Southern Cal and at Stanford.
Hawaii (2-1) was looking to beat three Pac-12 opponents in a season for the first time in school history. The Warriors opened with wins over Arizona and Oregon State at home, but the first trip away from the island was a quick slap of reality.
Cole McDonald was 22-of-35 for 218 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted three times.
Brigham Young 30, Southern Cal 27
PROVO, Utah — Dayan Ghanwoloku intercepted a tipped pass in overtime after Jake Oldroyd kicked a 43-yard field to give Brigham Young the lead, and the Cougars beat No. 24 Southern California, 30-27, Saturday, their second straight OT victory over a traditional power program.
Zach Wilson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for BYU (2-1), which won at Tennessee last week. Ty’Son Williams added 99 yards on 19 carries.
Kedon Slovis threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns for USC (2-1), but was picked off three times, including on the final play of the game.
Arizona State 10, Michigan State 7
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a one-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, and Arizona State beat No. 18 Michigan State, 10-7, Saturday after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having too many men on the field.
Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with six seconds remaining, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State, which had rushed the field goal team on in a disorganized fashion.
Coghlin had to try again from farther back, and he hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio missed a chance to take over sole possession of first place on the school’s career victories list. He remains tied with Duffy Daugherty at 109.
Arizona State (3-0) drove 75 yards in 11 plays at the end, against a Michigan State defense that had been stifling all day.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels ran 15 yards for a first down on fourth-and-13 from the Michigan State 28, and Benjamin’s touchdown put the Sun Devils ahead. That play also was reviewed, and Benjamin had just barely extended the ball far enough to score.
The Spartans drove back to the Arizona State 24 and, after spiking the ball to stop the clock with 11 seconds left, they appeared to have enough time for one more throw.
With no timeouts remaining, Michigan State (2-1) seemed indecisive, and eventually the field goal team rushed on. The Spartans barely snapped the ball in time to beat the play clock, and although Coghlin’s kick went through, there were too many players on the field.
Central Florida 45, tanford 27
ORLANDO, Fla. — New quarterback, same results for No. 17 Central Florida, which continues to state its case for inclusion in the discussion about elite teams in college football by lighting up the scoreboard and winning.
“I think since we’ve been here, we’ve been a part of the noise,” coach Josh Heupel said Saturday after the Knights dominated Stanford, 45-27, for their 28th win in 29 games.
“I think people that watch us play, know that we play championship caliber football,” the second-year coach added. “We’ll hold our own every single week. They’re probably the most competitive group of kids that I’ve ever been around. They knew this was big.”
Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, and UCF scored at least 30 points for the 29th consecutive game — the longest streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision since 1936.
The Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions, building a 31-point halftime lead in what was expected to be a much tougher test for the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champions, who won their first two games of the season by a combined score of 110-14 against Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic.
“Pretty straightforward today, we got beat by a very good football team. Going into it all this Group of Five talk. I don’t know what any of that stuff is,” Stanford coach David Shaw said.
“Doesn’t matter. What matters is they’ve got talent, they’ve got speed. They’ve got playmakers, and they’re a tough team ... one of the best teams in America the last two years. They don’t need a statement win.”
Gabriel completed 22-of-30 passes, including TD throws of 28 yards to Marlon Williams, 38 yards to Tre Nixon, 38 yards to Gabriel Davis and one-yard to Jake Hescook.
Stanford (1-2), which tumbled out of the Top 25 after losing, 45-20, at Southern California the previous week, yielded four touchdowns in the opening quarter and 413 yards total offense in the first half alone.
K.J. Costello returned to Stanford’s lineup after sitting out against USC with a head injury and completed 21-of-44 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and an interception that led to one UCF score.
Oklahoma 48, UCLA 14
PASADENA, Calif. — Jalen Hurts racked up 439 scrimmage yards, became the first Oklahoma quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the first half and directed the fifth-ranked Sooners to scores on their first six drives in a 48-14 rout of UCLA Saturday night.
The graduate transfer from Alabama completed 15-of-20 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns, and ran 14 times for 150 yards and a score.
CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo each had two touchdowns to help the Sooners (3-0) win their 21st straight true road game. That is tied with Alabama (1970-75) the second-longest away streak after World War II.
UCLA drops to 0-3 for the second straight lead and has lost 12-of-15 games under second-year coach Chip Kelly. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
Air Force 30, Colorado 23
BOULDER, Colo. — The game began with an Air Force fly-over and was decided by a flying leap.
Both made plenty of noise.
Kadin Remsberg scored on a 25-yard run to start overtime Saturday and Air Force beat Colorado, 30-23, after squandering a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.
On his winning run, Remsberg took a pitch from QB Donald Hammond III and saw daylight.
The Falcons defense went to work and on fourth down forced Steven Montez to throw wide to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the corner of the end zone. The Falcons (2-0) stormed the field in the first meeting between the schools since 1974.
“We want to be the kings of Colorado,” Remsberg, whose team plays at Colorado State Nov. 16, said. “That’s how we look at it.”
The Falcons rushed for 289 yards and overcame three turnovers to snap a five-game skid against the Buffaloes (2-1). It’s their first win over Colorado since Nov. 23, 1968, at Folsom Field.
It’s the first win by Air Force on the road over a Pac-12 team since knocking off No. 23 California Sept. 21, 2002.
California 23, North Texas 17
BERKELEY, Calif. — A third straight victory to start the season wasn’t enough to satisfy California quarterback Chase Garbers, not after the Golden Bears nearly let a 20-point lead slip away.
Garbers passed for one touchdown after using his legs to get California’s offense going, Greg Thomas kicked three field goals and the Bears beat North Texas, 23-17, Saturday.
Christopher Brown Jr. ran for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Cal’s defense had six sacks and forced two turnovers. The Bears are 3-0 for the third time in three years under coach Justin Wilcox.
Cal won despite being held to three points over the final three quarters.
Nevada 19, Weber State 13
RENO, Nev. — Jaxson Kincaide had 11 carries for 75 yards and a score, Brandon Talton made four field goals, and Nevada beat Weber State, 19-13, Saturday.
Kincaide added five receptions for 53 yards, Toa Taua had 85 yards rushing on 16 carries and Carson Strong was 30-of-44 passing for 299 yards for the Wolf Pack (1-1).
The Wildcats (1-1), who came in ranked No. 6 in the FCS Coaches poll, were forced to punt on the first possession of the second half and Nevada answered with a nine-play, 85-yard drive capped by Kincaide’s 33-yard touchdown run to take the lead for good at 16-10.
Nevada finished with 453 total yards while limiting the Wildcats to just 137.