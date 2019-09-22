PROVO, Utah — Winning games with elite defense is second nature to Washington. The Huskies are quickly silencing doubters who expected them to take a step back this season.
Relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense blended together perfectly for No. 22 Washington in a 45-19 victory over Brigham Young Saturday. The Huskies forced three BYU turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns off those defensive plays.
In four games, Washington has allowed just 18.3 points per contest and held each opponent under 400 yards of total offense. The Huskies defense resembles past units that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense each of the previous four seasons.
Jacob Eason found a way to get it done on offense.
Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24-of-28 pass attempts. The Huskies (3-1) totaled 477 yards on offense behind his efficient performance.
Aaron Fuller, Eason’s top target, tallied 91 yards on eight catches. Fuller had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 88 yards for another score.
Eason put together his second straight 200-yard passing game. Washington has won all three games this season in which he has passed for at least 200 yards.
Zach Wilson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 42 passing to lead BYU. It wasn’t nearly enough to help the Cougars (2-2) prevent the Huskies from dominating in all three phases of the game.
Three BYU drives ended with turnovers. Two others ended in failed fourth down conversions.
California 28, Mississippi 20
OXFORD, Miss. — California linebacker Evan Weaver finished with 22 tackles Saturday against Mississippi.
The last one was the most important.
Weaver tackled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the one-yard line as time expired to preserve No. 23 Cal’s 28-20 victory over the Rebels. Weaver crashed hard from the right flank, wrapped up Plumlee and stopped his progress as help arrived to finish the play.
Cal coach Justin Wilcox, whose team is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, was not surprised. Weaver led every statistical category defensively for the Golden Bears, who let a late 28-13 cushion nearly disappear in the final six minutes.
The last-minute heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant performance from Chase Garbers, who threw for four touchdowns and finished 23-of-35 for 357 yards. Touchdown passes of nine and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the second half preserved a lead Cal never surrendered.
Cal finished with 433 yards of total offense, including first-half touchdown passes by Garbers of six and 13 yards by Trevon Clark and Christopher Brown Jr. The Golden Bears were efficient offensively, managing 6-of-12 in third-down situations and 3-of-3 in the red zone, capped by touchdowns.
The Rebels (2-2, 1-0 SEC) got strong performances from quarterbacks Matt Corral and Plumlee, who led the final two possessions. Corral had a one-yard scoring run and was 22 of 41 passing for 266 yards before leaving with a rib injury.
The Rebels had 525 yards of total offense, but failed on two scoring opportunities with missed field goals.
USC 30, Utah 23
LOS ANGELES — Michael Pittman Jr. caught 10 passes for a career-high 232 yards and a touchdown from backup quarterback Matt Fink, who passed for 351 yards in Southern California’s 30-23 victory over No. 10 Utah Friday night.
Fink, a junior who nearly transferred last spring, went 21-of-30 with three touchdown passes for USC (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) after taking over when freshman Kedon Slovis left with an undisclosed injury on the second play of the game.
Fink mostly looked sharp as the third quarterback to play important snaps in four games for the Trojans, who lost starter J.T. Daniels to a season-ending knee injury in their opener.
Tyler Vaughns, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Pittman all caught TD passes from Fink, while Pittman had the fifth-biggest receiving yardage game in USC history.
His remarkable 42-yard catch in the fourth quarter eventually led to a four-yard TD run by Markese Stepp, who celebrated by handing the ball to Reggie Bush, the Trojans great attending the game as a broadcaster despite his NCAA-mandated disassociation from his school.
Devontae Henry-Cole rushed for an early touchdown and Cole Fotheringham caught a TD pass for the Utes (3-1, 0-1), who struggled after star running back Zack Moss left in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury.
Utah still has never won at the 96-year-old Coliseum.
Boise State 30, Air Force 19
BOISE, Idaho — Hank Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Mahone rushed for a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, and No. 20 Boise State pulled away in the second half for a 30-19 win over Air Force Friday night.
Bachmeier’s arm made up for a Broncos running game that was ineffective until the fourth quarter.
He hit C.T. Thomas on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the first half while getting crunched by a defender, and added a 28-yard TD toss to tight end John Bates late in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 17-13 lead.
Mahone added a pair of 10-yard TD runs in the fourth as the Broncos (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) won their 20th straight conference opener.
Bachmeier completed 19-of-26 passes in another impressive performance by the freshman in just his fourth start.
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III had an eight-yard touchdown run in the first half and threw a 31-yard TD to Geraud Sanders late in the fourth quarter.
Taven Birdow led Air Force (2-1, 0-1) with 67 yards rushing, but the second-best rushing attack in the country was held to 242 yards, more than 100 yards under its season average.
Bachmeier also got help from his receivers, who made terrific catches.
Thomas, who had a career-high 119 yards receiving, made a diving 29-yard catch to set up Eric Sachse’s 40-yard field goal in the first half. John Hightower made a juggling reception surrounded by two defenders on a key third-down in the fourth quarter, and Mahone scored on a 10-yard TD run on the next play to give the Broncos a 23-13 lead.