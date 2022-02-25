During the months of April and May, more than 850 third graders throughout Klamath County will receive free swim lessons through the Everyone Swims program at Ella Redkey Pool.
The program has been rejuvenated this spring through the partnership of Sky Lakes Medical Center and the city of Klamath Falls. Participants receive individualized instruction, develop skills, build confidence, and learn life-saving skills, all while having fun with their peers in the water.
Ella Redkey Pool is looking for volunteer swim lesson instructors to help the program go off without a hitch.
Nancy Thomas, an Everyone Swims volunteer for three years, started teaching swim lessons to young children when she was only 12 years old and has continued to share her knowledge and experience throughout her lifetime.
But you can be a beginner, too.
As a volunteer you will receive swim instruction training prior to the start of swim lessons. During the Everyone Swims program you will be paired with a certified lifeguard/instructor to guide you through the process.
Every volunteer will receive a $30 gift certificate to Ella Redkey Pool for every 1-week session of lessons you volunteer, a t-shirt and pool time.
The program’s schedule is six weeks of lessons starting Monday, April 11 and running through Thursday, May 19. Lessons are held four days per week, from Monday through Thursday. There are both morning and afternoon session options. Morning classes run from 8:30 – 11:15 a.m., and the second runs from noon until 2:30 p.m.
All help is appreciated. All volunteers are required to pass a background check. To volunteer, visit ellaredkeypool.com and select the “Volunteer Opportunities” tab.
The swim lesson instructor training session is set for Saturday, April 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.