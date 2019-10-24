The VFW, Pelican Post, Post 1383 is pleased to announce a Drawing / painting contest to select an artist that will be awarded prize money and the honor of painting the 70 by 8 foot indoor mural for the Pelican Post VFW in Klamath Falls.
The concept will cover images of all the Armed forces branches from the Revolutionary war to current operations in Syria. The winner will receive $1000 to do the Main mural. The runner-up will receive $500 and have the honor of doing the mural honoring Women Veterans (more details to come on this project.)
The contest will begin October 1, 2019 and run through December 31, 2019. The winner will be determined by the Officers and members of the VFW at the January 2020 meeting.
For further information, please contact Nokowhat Herrera, Post Commander at 503-201-8302 or by email, noko.cvma@gmail.com.