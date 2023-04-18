She was born on July 14, 1920, to Edgar Leslie VanDyke and Hazel Mae (Bourassa) VanDyke near Baudette, Minn., in a one-room log cabin on her parents' homestead that was awarded to her father after his service in the Army in World War I. She attended one-room country schools in Nebraska and Saskatchewan, Canada, and high schools in Spokane, Wash., and Salem, and Dundee, Ore.
She worked one year as a nanny in Dundee, then received nurse's training in St. Vincent's Hospital in Portland and the University of Oregon School of Nursing (now OHSU), graduating with a BS in 1945.
On Aug. 1, 1943, she married Lyle H. Vassallo, then serving in the Army Air Corps, in St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newberg, Ore. She worked in McMinnville and Silverton hospitals while Lyle was overseas in World War II. When Lyle returned from the war, she also worked in Marshall, Mo., where her first son was born. Two years later, the family returned to Oregon, where she worked as an RN in Klamath Valley Hospital, Hillside Hospital, and Presbyterian Inter-Community Hospital, doing general duty and OB. She helped bring many babies into the world besides her own eight children. After earning her public health certificate, she served for 17 years with the Klamath County Health Department. In retirement, she worked part time at Washburn Manor until she was almost 70.
She was a member of the American Association of University Women, Lions Club, and Oregon Institute of Technology's pinochle club.
In her own words, "Family has always been the most important part of my life followed by my love of nursing. I have been richly blessed!"
Her husband Lyle preceded her in death and also her brothers Edgar and Howard and her sister Rachael. She is survived by her children Anthony (Debra), Jerry (Rose), Carol Melhase, Paul, Gregory (Angela), Cynthia (Brent) Youngberg, Catherine (Ron) Hahn, and Cecilia (Mike) Britton, and her sister Adrienne. She had 22 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.
A contribution to St. Vincent de Paul would honor her memory.