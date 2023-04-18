Marjorie Ruth (VanDyke) Vassallo Marjorie passed away on Dec. 31, 2018.

She was born on July 14, 1920, to Edgar Leslie VanDyke and Hazel Mae (Bourassa) VanDyke near Baudette, Minn., in a one-room log cabin on her parents' homestead that was awarded to her father after his service in the Army in World War I. She attended one-room country schools in Nebraska and Saskatchewan, Canada, and high schools in Spokane, Wash., and Salem, and Dundee, Ore.

Tags