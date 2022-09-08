LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Tuesday's blue Klamath skies turned a dusky grey after wildfire Van Meter took hold of Stukel Mountain just after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
As of Thursday morning, the Van Meter Fire had consumed 3,500 acres of the Lakeview territory, and five structures along with it — one of which was confirmed to be a residence. As of Thursday evening, the fire was not yet contained.
The type 3 Management Team that was persistent in their structure protection efforts throughout Wednesday night passed the torch to a Type 1 Management team on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Air quality index rating in Klamath County is in the red, with a score of 168. the Department of Environmental Quality strongly recommends everyone stay indoors, especially sensitive groups.
Red Cross Cascades has set up torary shelters for residents under evacuation orders in areas affected by the Rum Creek and Van Meter fires. Affected locals can seek shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, located at 3531 South 6th St, in Klamath Falls.
For households with dogs and cats, there are three pet shelters taking in animals in Klamath Falls: Cherish K9, 2006 Oregon Ave; Double-C Dog Training, 4141 Washburn Way; and Unfurgettable Pet Care, 601 S. 5th St.
Food, water and sleep provisions are available, as are volunteers to assist those in need. The
“Disasters can happen anywhere,” Rebecca Marshall said. Marshall is the regional disaster officer for the Red Cross Cascades Region. “With the forecast calling for high winds and an increased wildfire risk across much of our region, it’s important to take the time now to get your family and home prepared. If you are able, you can also register to become a trained Red Cross volunteer to help those in your community.”
Red Cross Cascades suggested that, in order to stay safe and be prepared during wildfire season, Oregonians should take certain precautions.
Household members should have responsibilities divvied up in advance and a plan in place in case the area falls under evacuation orders.
Households should have an emergency kit containing enough water for each family member for three days. This equates to one gallon per person, per day. The kit should also contain items such as flashlights, batteries, hand-crank radios (or battery-powered), first-aid kits, multi-purpose tools, phone chargers, emergency contact information, maps, blankets and a seven day supply of medications.
Red Cross Cascades also suggests that households consider the needs that specifically apply to their household members. For homes with pets, add supplies they require, such as leashes, food, water bowls and pet carriers. Households with infants and expectant mothers are encouraged to include formula, diapers, bottles and other necessities.