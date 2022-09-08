LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Tuesday's blue Klamath skies turned a dusky grey after wildfire Van Meter took hold of Stukel Mountain just after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

As of Thursday morning, the Van Meter Fire had consumed 3,500 acres of the Lakeview territory, and five structures  along with it — one of which was confirmed to be a residence. As of Thursday evening, the fire was not yet contained.

