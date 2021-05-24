PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week where fully vaccinated fans will not need to wear a mask or physical distance.
Fans in vaccinated sections, who are 16 or older, must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fans not eligible for the sections without restrictions will sit in areas where they must continue to wear a mask and physically distance.
“When fans left the Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined,” Brown said. “Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life."
The Blazers are scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets for game three of the NBA Western Conference Playoff on Thursday and the fourth game of the series on Saturday. If necessary, game five and six would return to the Rose City in June. The Blazers are currently 1-0 in the series.
Fans in vaccinated sections must provide proof in the form of the original or copy of their vaccination card. Non-vaccinated children, who are 15 or younger, can also sit in the vaccinated Sections with their parent or guardian.