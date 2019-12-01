SALT LAKE CITY — Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns and No. 6 Utah is locked up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game for the second consecutive season with a 45-15 victory over Colorado Saturday night.
The Utes (11-1, 8-1, No 6 CFP) needed a quarter to get rolling in 25-degree temperatures, but romped to their eighth straight victory. Tyler Huntley was 14-for-17 for 165 yards and connected with Kuithe twice for touchdown receptions.
The Buffalo defense keyed on Zack Moss and made it tough to run between the tackles, but the all-time Utah rushing leader tallied 88 yards on 20 carries and scored on a one-yard run to put the game away in the fourth quarter and set up Utah’s matchup against No. 14 Oregon Friday in Santa Cara, Calif.
Auburn did the Utes a favor in the College Football Playoff race by outlasting No. 5 Alabama, 48-45, Saturday.
Steven Montez threw for 157 yards on 17-of-26 passing for Colorado, setting two major career records as he eclipsed Sefo Liufau on the Colorado passing (9,649 yards) and total offense (10,614 yards) lists in his final game.
After five drives that netted a total of 25 yards, Colorado mounted its second foray into Utah territory early in the fourth quarter and Montez threw to Daniel Arias for a 27-yard touchdown and added a two-point conversion on an improvised pass to Russell to cut the lead to 31-15.
Moss and Kuithe scored again to put it away.
The Utes started the second-half scoring in familiar fashion, with a bruising 12-play drive that ended with Devin Brumfield’s one-yard plunge for a 24-7 advantage.
Kuithe caught touchdown passes of 38 and 7 yards and ran 15 yards for a score. The tight end also 44-yard run on a jet sweep.
For the 11th time in 12 games, the Utes kept their opponents under 100 yards on the ground and bolstered their top-ranked rushing defense. Colorado had 60 yards rushing.
Bradlee Anae, one of 19 seniors honored before the game, had 1½ sacks to tie Hunter Dimick (2013-16) for the all-time lead with 29.5 career sacks. The Utes, without showing many blitzes, sacked Montez five times in the game.
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
STANFORD, Calif. — Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and No. 15 Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford, 45-24, Saturday.
Book threw two TD passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium.
Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.
Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.
It was a fitting end to a disappointing season as the Cardinal posted their worst record since also going 4-8 in coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season on The Farm in 2007.
UNLV 33, Nevada 30
RENO, Nev. — Freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown in overtime and UNLV slipped past instate rival Nevada, 33-30, Saturday in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon.
UNLV (4-8, 2-6 Mountain West Conference) jumped out to a 17-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on Daniel Gutierrez’s 40-yard field goal, Charles Williams’ 80-yard TD run and Oblad’s 32-yard scoring strike to Mekhi Stevenson.
Nevada (7-5, 4-4) scored on three straight possessions — a two-yard TD run by Devonte Lee and two field goals by Brandon Talton — to close within 17-13, but Oblad needed just one play after Talton’s second field goal to push the lead Rebels’ lead to 24-13 when he connected with Jenkins for a 75-yard score on first down.
Oblad finished 16-of-22 passing for 229 yards and three TDs. Williams ran for 138 yards on 20 carries, while Jenkins hauled in five passes for a career-high 140 yards and his first two TDs.
Strong completed 33-of-54 passes for 351 yards and a TD for the Wolf Pack. Elijah Cooks had 12 catches for 151 yards, both career highs.