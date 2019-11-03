SEATTLE — Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and No. 9 Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Washington, 33-28, Saturday.
The Utes (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) kept alive their College Football Playoff hopes thanks to a defense that forced Washington quarterback Jacob Eason into three turnovers and got just enough offense from Huntley to rally from an early 14-3 hole.
Huntley hit Zack Moss on a nine-yard TD late in the first half and added a one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Utah its first lead, 26-21.
Huntley’s TD run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley was able to hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.
Huntley finished 19-of-24 for 284 yards. He was sacked four times, Utah had allowed just seven all season, but all came in the first half and the Utes were able to protect Huntley much better as the game progressed.
Huntley also had a pair of key third-down conversions on Utah’s final scoring drive, hitting Solomon Enis for 14 yards and Samson Nacua for 28 yards. Moss capped the 84-yard drive with a two-yard TD run with 4:52 left.
Moss finished with 100 yards on 27 carries.
Washington (5-4, 2-4) dropped its second straight. Eason was 29-of-52 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He had a nearly perfect beginning before a pair of critical mistakes in the third quarter.
UCLA 31, Colorado 14
PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns, Joshua Kelley ran for 126 yards and UCLA won its third straight game on Saturday night, defeating Colorado, 31-14, at the Rose Bowl.
Thompson-Robinson, who was 21-of-28 passing, completed 10 of his first 11, including first-quarter touchdowns of 16 yards to Devin Asiasi and 45 yards to Ethan Fernea as the Bruins (4-5, 4-2 Pac-12) scored on their first three drives to take a 17-0 lead 12 minutes into the game.
The sophomore also rushed for 38 yards.
Kelley, who came into the game leading the Pac-12 in rushing at 105 yards per game, scored both Bruins second-half touchdowns.
The senior, who has 10 rushing scores this season and nine in the past five games, got his fourth 100-yard game of the season with a 35-yard touchdown with 4:14 remaining in the game to extend UCLA’s lead to 31-14. He scored from 5 yards out during the third quarter.
Steven Montez, who was 21-of-38 for 195 yards, accounted for both Colorado (3-6, 1-5) touchdowns.
Montana 38, Portland State 23
HILLSBORO — Cam Humphrey passed for four touchdowns, three of them to Samori Toure, and Montana dominated the second half in a 38-23 victory over Portland State Saturday.
Humphrey, making his second start with Big Sky MVP candidate Dalton Sneed sidelined with a right ankle injury, completed 21-of-28 passes for 335 yards. The touchdowns to Toure were 41 yards in the first quarter, followed by 42 yards and six yards in the third.
The third-quarter scores helped the Grizzlies (7-2, 4-1 Big Sky) overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit. With Montana leading 28-23 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Humphrey connected with Samuel Akem on a 76-yard scoring pass and a 35-23 lead.
Portland State (5-5, 3-3) was unable to rally, the Vikings running just six plays in Montana territory during the fourth quarter.
Marcus Knight carried 23 times for 106 yards for the Grizzlies, ranked No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll. Toure caught seven passes for 140 yards and Akem had 3 catches for 104.
Davis Alexander completed 20-of-39 passes for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Portland State. Mataio Talalemotu caught five passes for 109 yards with a touchdown.
Idaho 21, Cal Poly 9
MOSCOW, Idaho — Freshman Aundre Carter had 23 carries for 179 yards, both season highs, and a career-high tying two touchdowns to help Idaho beat Cal Poly, 21-9, Saturday.
Mason Petrino was 13-of-22 passing for 138 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cotton that gave Idaho (4-5, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) a 21-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Vandals have won back-to-back games for the first time since closing the 2016 season with five consecutive wins culminating with a 61-50 win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Cal Poly’s Colton Theaker opened the scoring with a 44-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.
Idaho got into Mustangs territory on two of its next three possessions but failed to convert on fourth-and-2 from the 35 and missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt. Later, a six-play, 82-yard drive capped by Carter’s 37-yard touchdown run made it 7-3 with 2:08 left in the first half.
Cal Poly (2-7, 1-5) marched into Vandals territory on the opening drive of the third quarter but, on fourth-and-5 at the 30, Idaho’s Tre Walker stopped Xavier Moore for a four-yard loss.
On the ensuing Vandals possession, Carter had seven carries for 55 yards including a one-yard TD run. After the Mustangs went three-and-out, Petrino led an eight-play, 55-yard drive, scrambling for a seven-yard gain on fourth-and-6 before hitting Cotton for the touchdown two plays later.
The Mustangs finished with 242 total yards and completed just four passes — all to J.J. Koski who finished with 97 yards receiving. Jalen Hamler, who was 4-of-12 passing for 97 yards with an interception, scored on a seven-yard run to cap the scoring with 2:47 left.