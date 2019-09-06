Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8
n Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Sunday on the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Includes Journey Revisited Tribute Band at 8 p.m. today, Destruction Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Kids Pig Scramble & Barnyard Rodeo at 10 a.m. and Truck & ATV Sled Pulls at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 6
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Open Mic Night hosted by Treve Sears and Rod Kucera at 7:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday, Sept. 7
n Special showing of a Deaf Chat Group movie titled “The Silent Natural with deaf actor Mile Barbee at 10 a.m. in the Pelican Cinemas. Cost is $6 per person.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Sept. 8
n A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.
n Am artists reception for Greg and Debbie Beckman from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.