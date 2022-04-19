Saturday, April 23

The Mazama High senior class will be having a fundraising auction dinner Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds to benefit the Safe and Sober All Night Party.

A silent auction is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow. The winning auction bids will be announced during dessert. Tickets are $25.

For more information, contact Molly Hamilton at (541) 891-2404.

Saturday, May 7

Prosperity Rebekah Lodge 104 is having a bazaar on May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2209 Gary St.

Tags

Recommended for you