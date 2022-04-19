Saturday, April 23
The Mazama High senior class will be having a fundraising auction dinner Saturday at the Klamath County Fairgrounds to benefit the Safe and Sober All Night Party.
A silent auction is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow. The winning auction bids will be announced during dessert. Tickets are $25.
For more information, contact Molly Hamilton at (541) 891-2404.
Prosperity Rebekah Lodge 104 is having a bazaar on May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2209 Gary St.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.