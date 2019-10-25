Today
n American Red Cross Blood Donation, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cerulean Inn, 100 Main St.
n Oregon Retired Educators Association will hold its Annual Harvest Auction from 11:30 a.m. to 1;30 p.m. in the OEA office at 6350 S. Sixth St.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Unsafe Sax will perfrom at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Today and Tomorrow
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Tomorrow and Sunday
n “The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
Tomorrow
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Volunteers are being sought for the last trail maintenance of the year from 10 a.m. to noon.
Those participating are asked to meet at the Visitors Center at 205 Riverside Drive and bring gloves. Tools will be provided. Chips will be available to spread on the trail and rocks to put in gabion baskets to help prevent the erosion taking place.
n A Kids Costume Parade wild be held in Scarecrow Row at 10:15 a.m. starting at Ninth and Main streets. It will followed by trick or treating at downtown businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides on the Scarecrow Express will be available.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from noon to 3 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n A “Murder Mystery” dinner fundraiser for Children for Safe Schools at 6:30 p.m. in the 9th Street Venue. Ticket prices vary.
n Screening of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be held at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5 and $9.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.