Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Racyne Parker and Lucid Blue will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Sonshine Mountain Band at 6 p.m. and Mike Fritche at 7 p.m. in a Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase presentation of Klamath Folk Alliance in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19
n Klamath Basin Potato Festival in Merrill. Includes a free potato bake at Merrill Umpqua Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, exhibits and booths open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a free barbecue at 12;30 p.m. and live music by The Stukel Mountain Stranglers and Friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Klamath basin Senior Citizens Center Third Annual Chili Feed fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., 2045 Arthur St., adults $10, and $5 for children under 10.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane followed by Trivia! hosted by Karyn the Cranium.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.