Friday and Saturday
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center Annual Bow Ties & Pearls at 5 p.m. in the center at 2045 Arthur St, with live music by Black Cadillac Kings, food by Yummy’s Catering, a Pour Horse Cantina, and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 for singles, $70 for couples, and $180 for a table of six. For more information, call the center at 541-883-7171.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.
n Midland Grange No. 781 will hold a card party at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.
n “Winter Skate-tacular” at 7 p.m. at Bill Collier Ice Arena. Tickets are $22 for reserved bleacher seats and $11 for persons 6 years old and older for standing along one side of the arena. Children 5 years old and younger will be admitted free.
n Chemtrail will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
n Queen Nation performance at 7:30 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday
n The annual “Celebration of Birds” exhibit will be held starting with a public reception in Klamath Art Association Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive from noon to 4 p.m. and continue throughout the month.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.