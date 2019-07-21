Sunday
n A free walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be held at 6 p.m. Included will be discussions related to early-day residents of Klamath Falls who are buried there.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday through Thursday, July 23-25
n “Our Place in Space” will provide hands-on science experiments about Earth’s place in the universe at 10:30 a.m. in the Bonanza Branch Library and 2 p.m. in the Bly Branch Library on Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. in the Klamath County Library and 1:30 p.m. in the Merrill Branch Library on Wednesday; and 10:30 a.m. in the South Suburban Branch Library on Thursday.
Tuesday
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n A documentary, “Cielo,” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It follows astronomers and desert dwellers who live and work beneath the stars and planets above the Atacama Desert in Chile. It is in Spanish, French and English with English subtitles and runs for almost an hour and half.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.