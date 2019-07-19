Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n “Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $10.
n Bill Palmer will perform at 7 p.m., in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Racyne Parker will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Rocky Point Fire and EMS Department’s 38th annual barbecue, flea market, bake sale and auction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rocky Point Fire Hall on Rocky Point Road. Also includes a parade at 10 a.m. and live music.
n Collier Memorial State park Log Truck Show, 9 a.m . to 2 p.m. Free admission, with food vendors and live music.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Nickel bingo at noon abd bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Slap will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n A free walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be held at 6 p.m. Included will be discussions related to early-day residents of Klamath Falls who are buried there.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday through Thursday
n “Our Place in Space” will provide hands-on science experiments about Earth’s place in the universe at 10:30 a.m. in the Bonanza Branch Library and 2 p.m. in the Bly Branch Library on Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. in the Klamath County Library and 1:30 p.m. in the Merrill Branch Library on Wednesday; and 10:30 a.m. in the South Suburban Branch Library on Thursday.