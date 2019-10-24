Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Ken Johnson will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Klamath Film, 6 to 8 p.m., Klamath County Museum meeting room, at Spring and Wall streets.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Keno Lions Club potluck meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
FRIDAY
n American Red Cross Blood Donation, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cerulean Inn, 100 Main St.
n Oregon Retired Educators Association will hold its Annual Harvest Auction from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the OEA office at 6350 S. Sixth St.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Unsafe Sax will perfrom at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday and Sunday
n “The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
Saturday
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n A Kids Costume Parade wild be held in Scarecrow Row at 10:15 a.m. starting at Ninth and Main streets. It will followed by trick or treating at downtown businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides on the Scarecrow Express will be available.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n A “Murder Mystery” dinner fundraiser for Children for Safe Schools at 6:30 p.m. in the 9th Street Venue. Ticket prices vary.
n Screening of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be held at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5 and $9.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.