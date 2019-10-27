Today and yesterday
n “The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
Today
n Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Tomorrow
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District and Horsefly Irrigation District joint executive meeting at 3 p.m. at 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Annual landowners meeting of the Poe Valley Improvement District, 6 pm., Lost River Ranch Office, 24500 N. Poe Valley Road. Discussion: election of directors, budget, Klamath River adjudication.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.