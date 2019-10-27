Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today and yesterday

n “The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.

Today

n Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.

n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Tomorrow

n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n Langell Valley Irrigation District and Horsefly Irrigation District joint executive meeting at 3 p.m. at 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.

n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

n Annual landowners meeting of the Poe Valley Improvement District, 6 pm., Lost River Ranch Office, 24500 N. Poe Valley Road. Discussion: election of directors, budget, Klamath River adjudication.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

Tags