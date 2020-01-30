Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 6:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday and Saturday
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.