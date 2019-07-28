Sunday
n A quilt show will be held by The Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym and parish hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of North Eighth and High streets. Admission is $5 with children 11 years old and younger admitted free.
n Bill Palmer, Richard Johnson and Carl K. Will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street.
n Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n “Music For a Summer’s Eve,” a free concert featuring pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Matthew Hoffman, will be held at 6 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Ken Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n A documentary, “On Her Shoulders” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. A 23-year-old survivor of genocide and sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS, advocates for her people in front of the United Nations. It’s in English and Arabic with English subtitles and runs for about an hour and half.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.