■ National 9/11 Patriot Day memorial ceremony. 11 a.m. at Klamath County Courthouse. Sponsored by VFW Pelican Post 1383, master of ceremonies will be Karen Johnson (U.S. Army, retired). Speakers will include Mayor Carol Westfall, Sheriff Chris Kaber, Col. Frederick French of 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field and Command Chief Master Sergeant Peter Gleason.
Wednesday, September 15
■ Scott River Valley and Shasta Valley Subbasins Groundwater Sustainability Plans open house and public listening session from 6-8 p.m. at Fort Jones Community Hall, 11960 East St., Fort Jones, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96834426437.
Thursday, September 16
■ Butte Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan open house and public listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dorris City Hall, 307 S. Main St., Dorris, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96187691350.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
