The United Way of the Klamath Basin will host its 21st annual Community Golf Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Shield Crest Golf Course.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The field is limited to 100 players.

Proceeds from the event will help our local United Way’s efforts to raise $501,000 for its 16 participating social service agencies. The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team of four golfers with a discount for Shield Crest members. Entry fee includes green fees, cart, breakfast & lunch, raffle tickets, and commemorative golf balls. A hole in one prize is a new vehicle sponsored by Lithia Dodge. Shield Crest gift certificates will be presented to the winning men’s, women’s, and mixed teams.

The event’s premier sponsor is Pacific Power. Nearly $4,000 in prizes will be raffled. For reservations or for more information contact the United Way at 541-882-5558. “This event is just a lot of fun for beginners and handicap golfers,” said tournament chairman, Todd Andres with Pacific Power.

