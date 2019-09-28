Union officials said Saturday that they have reached a tentative deal with grocers that will benefit employees and end a weeklong boycott of Fred Meyer stores.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 called for the boycott of Fred Meyer locations amid tense contract negotiations that began more than a year ago.
Union communications director Kelley McAllister did not release details of the contract, saying in a statement that those particulars would be “embargoed until our members have reviewed and voted on whether to ratify the tentative agreement.”
Representatives for grocery employers and the union worked throughout the night Friday and reached the deal around 9 a.m., Saturday, according to McAllister. This week’s negotiations were the 13th time the sides had met since June 2018, and the first time a federal mediator had been involved.
The news no doubt came as a relief to shoppers in Oregon who had been abiding by the union’s request to boycott Fred Meyer.
“We are now asking all of our supporters to cease the boycott and resume their normal shopping habits,” McAllister said.
While details of the contract remain unclear, the dispute centered in part on wages. The union also said it had discovered a gender pay gap at Portland-area Fred Meyer stores that should be addressed.
Union leaders plan to meet with their members to decide on when to ratify the tentative agreement.