PULLMAN, Wash. — Coach Chip Kelly says he never lost faith in his UCLA team, even as it was losing its first three games.
Kelly said the Bruins played hard all 12 quarters of those losses, and that paid dividends when they fell behind at No. 19 Washington State Saturday night.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as UCLA overcame a 32-point second-half deficit to claim a wild, 67-63, victory over the Cougars.
“I always thought we were a good football team,” Kelly said. “If we could be consistent.”
“When you are battle-tested like our guys are, I think that showed up today.”
The Bruins overcame a record nine TD passes by Washington State’s Anthony Gordon.
After Felton’s TD, Gordon was sacked and fumbled, the team’s sixth turnover of the game, on the next possession with about a minute remaining and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.
Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12).
Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1). Easop Winston Jr. was Gordon’s favorite target. He caught four touchdown passes for Washington State.
Washington State jumped to a 35-17 lead at halftime, and pushed that to 49-17 early in the third quarter.
Colorado 34, Arizona State 31
TEMPE, Ariz. — Colorado lost two of its best players in the first quarter and the attrition kept coming as one player after another went down.
The Buffaloes rallied around those who were left and pulled a rare road victory.
Steven Montez threw for 337 yards and had three touchdown passes to Tony Brown, and Colorado beat a ranked road opponent team for the first time in 17 years with a 34-31 win over No. 24 Arizona State Saturday night.
“We were really confident in ourselves, no matter if we’re 1, 2, or 3s,” Montez, who completed 23-of-30 passes, said. “We’re confident on everyone on that sideline. They can come in when their numbers’ called and perform at a high level and they did.”
Arizona State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) won its first three games behind its defense.
Colorado (3-1, 1-0) had 24 points by halftime and racked up 477 total yards against the Sun Devils, despite playing most of the game without star receiver Laviska Shenault due to injury.
The win was Colorado’s first over a ranked road opponent since beating UCLA in 2002, a string of 36 games.
Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Brandon Aiyuk nine times for 122 yards to keep the Sun Devils within reach.