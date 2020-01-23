(AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed Wednesday after an early rebound rally faded in the final minutes of trading.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite eked out tiny gains, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished slightly lower. Gains in technology, financial and health care stocks outweighed losses in industrial, energy, real estate and other sectors.
Investors had their eye on an international effort by health authorities to monitor and contain a deadly virus outbreak in China that has spread to the U.S. and three other countries.
China and other nations ramped up screenings for fever on aircraft and at airports. The measures appeared to provide some reassurance to Wall Street a day after financial markets sold off over fears that the outbreak in the world’s second-largest economy could spread, hurting tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits.
“The coronavirus fear that permeated stocks yesterday has subsided some, and you see some of those stocks that were affected negatively yesterday rebounding,” said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,321.75. The index had been up by as much as 0.5% earlier in the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed an early gain and fell 9.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 29,186.27.
The Nasdaq composite gained 12.96 points, or 0.1%, to 9,383.77. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slipped 1.44 points, or 0.1%, to 1,684.46.
Bond prices fell. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.77% from 1.76% late Tuesday.
Wholesale gasoline fell 6 cents to $1.58 per gallon. Heating oil declined 3 cents to $1.80 per gallon. Natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $1.10 to $1,555.30 per ounce, silver rose 2 cents to $17.77 per ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.77 per pound.
The dollar rose to 109.89 Japanese yen from 109.81 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1092 from $1.1095.