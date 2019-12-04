Stocks closed broadly lower and bond prices rose sharply on Wall Street Tuesday after President Donald Trump cast doubt over the potential for a trade deal with China this year.
Technology companies, banks and industrial stocks accounted for much of the sell-off, which extended the S&P 500’s losing streak to a third day. Utilities and real estate stocks rose as traders favored less-risky assets.
Trump said he has “no deadline” for a trade deal and doesn’t mind waiting until after the 2020 election to make one. Investors had been hoping for a deal this year, or at least enough progress to stave off new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, including smartphones and laptops, scheduled to start Dec. 15.
Tensions between the two nations flared anew last week after Trump signed legislation expressing U.S. support for pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.
“We’re running out of time and the markets are finally woken up to ‘Hey, there’s a risk out there and maybe things aren’t going to be all good after all,’” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.
The S&P 500 index fell 20.67 points, or 0.7%, to 3,093.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 280.23 points, or 1%, to 27,502.81. The index was briefly down 457 points.
The Nasdaq dropped 47.34 points, or 0.6%, to 8,520.64. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 4.95 points, or 0.3%, to 1,602.63.
Wall Street is also weighing the potential for an expanded series of trade disputes. On Tuesday, Trump proposed tariffs on $2.4 billion in French products in retaliation for a tax on global tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook. That follows a threat Monday to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil.
Benchmark crude oil rose 14 cents to settle at $56.10 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, slipped 10 cents to close at $60.82 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to $1.56 per gallon. Heating oil declined 1 cent to $1.88 per gallon. Natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $15.90 to $1,478.20 per ounce, silver rose 29 cents to $17.13 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.61 per pound.
The dollar fell to 108.57 Japanese yen from 108.98 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1082 from $1.1078.
Asian and European markets closed lower.