(AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes ended nearly flat Tuesday after an abbreviated trading session ahead of Christmas Day.
The Nasdaq composite eked out a tiny gain, extending the index’s winning streak to 10 days and nudging it to a record high for the seventh day in a row. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with tiny losses.
Industrial, health care and communication services stocks were the biggest losers Tuesday. Those losses outweighed gains in banks, technology stocks and elsewhere in the market.
Trading was lighter than usual during the half day that U.S. markets were open. They are closed on Wednesday for the holiday.
“It’s normal to see profit-taking and we’re seeing a little bit of that,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “And that’s to be expected in a market that’s moved fast, quickly and up only in one direction.”
The S&P 500 slipped 0.63 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,223.38. The drop snapped a three-day winning streak for the index, which hit an all-time high Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 36.08 points, or 0.1%, to 28,515.45. The Nasdaq composite recovered from an early slide, gaining 7.24 points, or 0.1%, to 8,952.88.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fared better than the rest of the market, adding 3.87 points, or 0.2%, to 1,678.01.
Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.90% from 1.93% late Monday.
The market’s modest slide follows a strong winning streak for stocks that has propelled the major indexes to record highs this month. The benchmark S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 out of the past 11 weeks.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 59 cents to settle at $61.11 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 81 cents to close at $67.20 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.73 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $2.02 per gallon. Natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose $15.70 to $1,498.20 per ounce, silver rose 12 cents to $17.52 per ounce and copper was unchanged at $2.82 per pound.
The dollar rose to 109.40 Japanese yen from 109.37 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1088 from $1.1092.