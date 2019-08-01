Friday, August 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
9 p.m., FS2 — Great Western Sydney at Sydney
AUTO RACING
1:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix
5:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Seattle
GOLF
3 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — Saratoga Live
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
8 a.m., ESPNU — Day 10: From Peru
1 p.m., ESPNU — Day 10
5 p.m., ESPNU — Day 10
SWIMMING
5 p.m., NBCSN — USA Swimming National Championships
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Regional
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago Regional
TENNIS
4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Semifinal
7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Semifinal
VOLLEYBALL, MEN
6 p.m., NBCSN — FIVB: USA vs. Kazakhstan (taped)
X GAMES
6 p.m., ESPN — From Minneapolis, Minn.
Saturday, August 3
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Seattle, Wash.
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open, third round, England
11 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open, third round, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J.
3 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees
7 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Cleveland
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Day 11: From Peru
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales
2:30 p.m.
FOX — German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund
5 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif.
SOFTBALL (JUNIOR LEAGUE)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4 (taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBA — Las Vegas at Dallas
X GAMES
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — From Minneapolis, Minn.