Friday, August 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

9 p.m., FS2 — Great Western Sydney at Sydney

AUTO RACING

1:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix

5:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix

3:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Seattle

GOLF

3 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open

11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — Saratoga Live

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8 a.m., ESPNU — Day 10: From Peru

1 p.m., ESPNU — Day 10

5 p.m., ESPNU — Day 10

SWIMMING

5 p.m., NBCSN — USA Swimming National Championships

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — Chicago Regional

6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Chicago Regional

TENNIS

4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Semifinal

7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Semifinal

VOLLEYBALL, MEN

6 p.m., NBCSN — FIVB: USA vs. Kazakhstan (taped)

X GAMES

6 p.m., ESPN — From Minneapolis, Minn.

Saturday, August 3

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Hungary

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Seattle, Wash.

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, S.C.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill.

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open, third round, England

11 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour Golf: Women’s British Open, third round, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J.

3 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

7 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Cleveland

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 11: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 12: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales

2:30 p.m.

FOX — German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund

5 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif.

SOFTBALL (JUNIOR LEAGUE)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, Kirkland, Wash.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4 (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBA — Las Vegas at Dallas

X GAMES

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — From Minneapolis, Minn.

