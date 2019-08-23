Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Friday, August 23

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Madison, Ill.

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Broken Arrow, Okla.

CFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton

GOLF

2 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, second round, Aurora, Ontario

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, second round, Atlanta, Ga.

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, Boise, Idaho

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLB — Washington at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Miami

7 p.m.

MLB — Boston at San Diego OR Toronto at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Köln

11:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC

3:55 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland

WNBA BASKETBALL

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at New York

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

6 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia

Saturday, August 24

AURORA GAMES

7 a.m.

ESPNU — Figure Skating

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

8 p.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — Brisbane at Richmond

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Figueroa vs. Chacon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at Colgate

12 p.m.

ESPN — Samford vs. Youngstown State, Montgomery, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Miami vs. Florida, Orlando, Fla.

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Arizona at Hawaii

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, third round, Mölndal, Sweden

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, Ga.

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, third round, Aurora, Ontario

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, Ga.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, third round, Boise, Idaho

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, second round, Snoqualmie, Wash.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

1 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FOX — Travers Stakes: The 150th Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — Bellator MMA Live

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLB — Washington at Chicago Cubs

1 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers

4 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at St. Louis

7 p.m.

MLB — San Francisco at Oakland OR Toronto at Seattle (games joined in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

NFL — Preseason: Arizona at Minnesota

4 p.m.

NFL — Preseason: Houston at Dallas

7 p.m.

NFL — Preseason: Seattle at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Norwich City

6:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Düsseldorf

FS2 — Borussia Mönchengladbach at FSV Mainz

6:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Yankee Stadium

