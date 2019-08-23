Friday, August 23
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Madison, Ill.
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Broken Arrow, Okla.
CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Edmonton
GOLF
2 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, second round, Aurora, Ontario
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, second round, Atlanta, Ga.
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLB — Washington at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
MLB — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Miami
7 p.m.
MLB — Boston at San Diego OR Toronto at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Köln
11:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa
5 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC
3:55 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at Portland
WNBA BASKETBALL
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at New York
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
6 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia
Saturday, August 24
AURORA GAMES
7 a.m.
ESPNU — Figure Skating
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
8 p.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — Brisbane at Richmond
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Figueroa vs. Chacon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Villanova at Colgate
12 p.m.
ESPN — Samford vs. Youngstown State, Montgomery, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Florida, Orlando, Fla.
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Arizona at Hawaii
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, third round, Mölndal, Sweden
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, Ga.
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women’s Open, third round, Aurora, Ontario
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, Ga.
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, third round, Boise, Idaho
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, second round, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
1 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FOX — Travers Stakes: The 150th Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
PARAMOUNT — Bellator MMA Live
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLB — Washington at Chicago Cubs
1 p.m.
FS1 — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers
4 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at St. Louis
7 p.m.
MLB — San Francisco at Oakland OR Toronto at Seattle (games joined in progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
NFL — Preseason: Arizona at Minnesota
4 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: Houston at Dallas
7 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: Seattle at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Norwich City
6:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Düsseldorf
FS2 — Borussia Mönchengladbach at FSV Mainz
6:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Yankee Stadium