Wednesday, August 14

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Portland, Ore.

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLB — Boston at Cleveland OR Texas at Toronto (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Turkey

12 p.m.

TNT — UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Turkey

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Washington

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Phoenix

Thursday, August 15

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

GOLF

2 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic

6 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, Columbus, Ohio

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, first round, Newtown Square, Penn.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia, Williamsport, Pa.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: New England vs. Southeast, Williamsport, Pa.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Asia Pacific vs. Latin America, Williamsport, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Midwest vs. Great Lakes, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLB — LA Dodgers at Miami OR Seattle at Detroit (1 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at NY Yankees

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Oakland at Arizona

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio ---

