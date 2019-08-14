Wednesday, August 14
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Portland, Ore.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLB — Boston at Cleveland OR Texas at Toronto (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Turkey
12 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Turkey
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Washington
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut at Phoenix
Thursday, August 15
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.
GOLF
2 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic
6 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, Columbus, Ohio
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, first round, Newtown Square, Penn.
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Caribbean vs. Australia, Williamsport, Pa.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: New England vs. Southeast, Williamsport, Pa.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Asia Pacific vs. Latin America, Williamsport, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Midwest vs. Great Lakes, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLB — LA Dodgers at Miami OR Seattle at Detroit (1 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at NY Yankees
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Oakland at Arizona
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Western & Southern Open: round of 16, Cincinnati, Ohio ---