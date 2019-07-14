Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m., FS1 — FIA Formula E: Championship

12:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy

GOLF

10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic

Noon, CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship,

Noon, NBC — American Century Championship Golf

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m., TBS — Washington at Philadelphia

4 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m., ESPN2 — Summer League, semifinal

5 p.m., ESPN2 — Summer League, semifinal

POKER

7 p.m., ESPN2 — World Series of Poker

SOCCER, MEN

12:55 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle

3:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

MONDAY

CYCLING

5 a.m., NBCSN — Tour de France

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m., ESPN2 — Summer League, championship

POKER

7 p.m., ESPN — World Series of Poker

TENNIS

4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles

TUESDAY

BOWLING

4 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Summer League

6 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Summer League

POKER

6 p.m., ESPN — World Series of Poker

SOCCER, MEN

6 p.m., ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara

TENNIS

4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Orlando Storm vs. Springfield Lasers

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

6 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Summer League

CYCLING

5 a.m., NBCSN — Tour de France

GOLF

1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational

10:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

SOCCER, MEN

8 p.m., ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich

