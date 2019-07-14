TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — FIA Formula E: Championship
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic
Noon, CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship,
Noon, NBC — American Century Championship Golf
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m., TBS — Washington at Philadelphia
4 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Summer League, semifinal
5 p.m., ESPN2 — Summer League, semifinal
POKER
7 p.m., ESPN2 — World Series of Poker
SOCCER, MEN
12:55 p.m., ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at Seattle
3:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS: New York City FC at New York Red Bulls
MONDAY
CYCLING
5 a.m., NBCSN — Tour de France
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — LA Dodgers at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Summer League, championship
POKER
7 p.m., ESPN — World Series of Poker
TENNIS
4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Vegas Rollers vs. Washington Kastles
TUESDAY
BOWLING
4 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Summer League
6 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Summer League
POKER
6 p.m., ESPN — World Series of Poker
SOCCER, MEN
6 p.m., ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara
TENNIS
4 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Orlando Storm vs. Springfield Lasers
WEDNESDAY
BOWLING
6 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Summer League
CYCLING
5 a.m., NBCSN — Tour de France
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Great Lakes Bay Invitational
10:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
SOCCER, MEN
8 p.m., ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich