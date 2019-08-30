Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Friday, August 30

AUTO RACING

1:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Stavelot, Belgium

10 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Darlington, S.C.

11 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Darlington, S.C.

12 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Darlington, S.C.

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Rice at Army

4 p.m.

BTN — Massachusetts at Rutgers

ESPN — Wisconsin at South Florida

FS1 — Tulsa at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Purdue at Nevada

7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado State vs. Colorado, DENVER

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Oregon State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

SEC — Illinois at Tennessee

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland

10 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Newburgh, Indiana

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, Calgary, Alberta

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, Portland, Ore.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, Shenzehn, China

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Mönchengladbach

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Tags