Thursday, August 29

AUTO RACING

1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice, Stavelot, Belgium

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Cincinnati

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Florida A&M at Central Florida

5:30 p.m.

SEC — Texas State at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

FS1 — South Dakota State at Minnesota

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at BYU

GOLF

2:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore.

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLB — Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (1 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLB — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami

7 p.m.

MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

NFL — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina

7 p.m.

NFL — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich

