Wednesday, August 28
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLB — St. Louis at Milwaukee
2 p.m.
MLB — NY Yankees at Seattle (joined in progress)
3 p.m.
MLB — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
9 p.m. (Thursday)
MLB — Texas at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
TNT — UEFA Champions League: APOEL at Ajax, second leg of the playoff round
7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana
TENNIS
9 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y. ---
Thursday, August 29
AUTO RACING
1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice, Stavelot, Belgium
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Cincinnati
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Florida A&M at Central Florida
5:30 p.m.
SEC — Texas State at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
FS1 — South Dakota State at Minnesota
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at BYU
GOLF
2:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore.
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLB — Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (1 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLB — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami
7 p.m.
MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina
7 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich